Candace Owens comes to town

The Center of the American Experiment hosted Candace Owens at the Marriott City Center over lunch this afternoon in the hotel’s packed ballroom with 550 guests in attendance. Congratulations are in order to John and his gang at the center. It was a spectacular and spectacularly successful event.

Candace is a powerful speaker. She is an inspirational figure. She is young and beautiful. She displayed poise and easy eloquence in her presentation. She seemed to connect with those in the audience who had the opportunity to ask a question and she left us all wanting more. I have filed this one under Hope For the Future.

Only the masters of the social media cast a pall. Gary Heyer of Bloomington, Minnesota, was called on to ask a question. He noted at the outset that he had been live streaming the event on Twitter and discovered that his Twitter account had been locked in response. The video is inaccessible. I trust that the center will have a video available on YouTube in short order.

Quotable quote via Howard Root’s tweet below.