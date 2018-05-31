Liberal Hypocrisy Turned Up to 11 (Updated)

Word around Hollywood is that Roseanne Barr is second only to Harvey Weinstein for being a horrible human being, and there is no reason for anyone to try to defend her tweet, or her show for that matter. I never found her either talented or entertaining, and the only reason I might have ever tuned in (I never watched a single moment of the original show 20 years ago or the now-booted reboot) would be John Goodman. And by the way, why couldn’t ABC continue the show without Barr? Goodman could carry the show, and lots of tweaks come to mind that might get an even larger audience precisely because of the current controversy. Apparently this is being considered. . . In any case, I don’t think Barr is an especially stable human being. Good riddance.

But notice once again that liberals are rushing in to score political points with no regard for their own hypocrisy and double-standards. A chorus of liberals is saying Barr’s tweet is Trump’s fault because Trump has “normalized racism.” Let’s see how this works if we try to be consistent. Liberal comedienne Samantha Bee referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless cunt” on her TV show a couple nights ago. How did this kind of rank sexism get “normalized”? Maybe we should blame Obama and Bernie Sanders for their attacks on Hillary Clinton in 2008 and 2016?

UPDATE, 1:50 pm eastern time: Samantha Bee has apologized on Twitter:

Now let’s see whether she loses advertisers, or faces pressure for her very low-rated show to be canceled.

UPDATE 2: Looks like at least one advertiser has bailed:

Meanwhile, to continue:

More to the point, a Facebook friend has dug out some editorial cartoons about Condolezza Rice from a decade ago that no one on the left seemed to object to at the time, and which are just as offensive as what Barr said about Valerie Jarrett: