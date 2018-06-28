House Vote Adds to Pressure on DOJ

The Department of Justice has been stonewalling requests for information from both House and Senate committees for about a year, perhaps in hopes that the Democrats will win the midterm elections and all investigations will go away. The committees, which are charged with oversight over DOJ, have shown remarkable–in my view, inexplicable–patience. But that patience is running out.

A little while ago, the House adopted a resolution along party lines, 226-183. The resolution is non-binding and calls on DOJ to respond fully to the House committees’ requests by July 6. This Politico article predates the vote but describes the resolution:

The resolution is unenforceable but would for the first time put the Republican-led House on record demanding sensitive DOJ documents, escalating a confrontation that has so far been confined to a handful of powerful House committees. The resolution repeatedly accuses the DOJ of “non-compliance” with House subpoenas — including several issued by the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. And it demands the agency turn over all requested documents by July 6.

It isn’t part of the resolution, but Rep. Mark Meadows “told reporters Wednesday morning that if DOJ fails to comply with the resolution, Congress should hold Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress or impleach him.” That might be what it takes to get DOJ to start fulfilling its obligations. Certainly Rod “It’s not my job” Rosenstein isn’t going to come clean voluntarily.

Democrats oppose the measure, calling it a partisan attempt to undermine Mueller’s ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia….

This makes no sense. Are Democrats arguing that the existence of Mueller’s faux investigation somehow suspends Congress’s oversight responsibilities? Apparently so.

…and an attempt to squeeze top Justice Department officials like Mueller’s boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Well, yeah. I should hope so.

Near the end of his heated colloquy with Rod Rosenstein, Congressman Jim Jordan asked, “Here’s my last question. What’s so important that you know, that you don’t want us to know, that you won’t give us the documents we’re asking for that the House of Representatives is about to go on record saying you should give us?”

Good question! Given the Department of Justice’s dogged refusal to provide information to the committees with oversight responsibility–and, even worse, its concealing of relevant information through obviously improper redactions–I infer that Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe and others at the DOJ and FBI are covering up a major scandal, perhaps the worst in American history.