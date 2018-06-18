IG Confirms Comey Investigation [Update: McCabe Pleads the Fifth]

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed that James Comey is under investigation for his handling of his memos on conversations with President Trump.

Former FBI director James Comey is under investigation for mishandling classified information, DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz revealed Monday. He is specifically under investigation for his handling of memos he wrote about interactions with President Trump while FBI director.

***

“Question number one, Mr. Horowitz, are you investigating the handling of his memo and does that include the classification issues, and should Mr. Comey expect a report when it’s complete?” Grassley asked. “We received a referral on that from the FBI. We are handling that referral and we will issue a report when the matter is complete, consistent with the law and rules that are — a report that’s consistent and takes those into account,” Horowitz responded.

Comey created seven memos about his conversations with the president. Reportedly, he gave four of them to a friend, law professor Dan Richman, so that Richman could leak the contents of at least one of the memos to the press. Four of the seven memos have now been designated as classified, which means that at least one classified memo must have been given to Richman. This is the point that Senator Grassley made in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in January.

UPDATE: More news from today’s Judiciary Committee hearing. James Comey declined to appear to testify, and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, asserted his privilege against self-incrimination in refusing to testify. Loretta Lynch also refused to appear before the committee.

Senator Grassley said that he wanted to issue subpoenas to compel the testimony of these three witnesses, but was blocked from doing so, under Senate rules, by ranking member Dianne Feinstein. The Democrats are furiously sticking their fingers into holes in their dyke.