The Trouble With Solar Energy

Mark Mathis of Clear Energy Alliance explains what is wrong with solar energy:
Do you know what it feels like to work with someone who arrives late, does work that others could easily do, harms others’ productivity, and then skips out when they’re most needed? It’s frustrating isn’t it? Welcome to the Solar Value Eclipse. Instead of adding value and efficiency to the electric grid, having too much solar harms the grid’s reliability, its fundamental economics, and it costs you more money.
