The Week in Pictures: Fearful Summitry Edition

William Blake wrote of “fearful symmetry,” but right now in Washington everyone is fretting about “fearful summitry,” as the Trump-Kim Summit (Kim Jong Un, not Kim Khardashian, but you can understand the confusion) is hard upon us. Sometimes I can’t tell whether Trump is deliberately trolling everyone with comments such as he made Thursday that he didn’t need to prepare much for the summit because it was more about attitude. It calls to mind the time Secretary of State George Shultz told President Reagan that career State Department people we’re worried that the Gipper wasn’t adequately prepared for his first summit with Mikhail Gorbachev. To which the Gipper responded, “Don’t worry George; I dealt with Communists in Hollywood.” Heh. Reagan ran circles around Gorbachev every time they met. P.S. I hear Dennis Rodman is going to Singapore. What is the over-under line that Trump-Kim-Rodman will be photographed together at some point?

