To and from Russia, with emails

An overwhelming wealth of story lines emerge from the IG report on the Clinton email “investigation,” as I call it, released this past Thursday. I posted it via Scrbid here.

As Andrew McCarthy pointed out before the election in 2016 and repeatedly since (perhaps most recently here), the fix was in from the beginning. The fix was in because Obama was in on the wrongdoing and he was the head of the executive branch at the time. When Obama spoke, as he did, FBI Director James Comey took his cues from him. There was nothing to see there!

The IG report gives us occasion to revisit this story line. Lee Smith has teamed up with Twitter’s Undercover John Huber to deepen our knowledge and understanding of it. Lee’s American Greatness column “Tying Hillary’s emails to the Russian ‘collusion’ probe” is must reading. Don’t miss it. Lee also talks about the column with Larry O’Connor in the interview below.