Intel committee concludes…

Today comes word that the Senate Intelligence Committee has affirmed the conclusion of the intelligence community that Russia developed a “clear preference” for then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election and sought to help him win the White House. Here, for example, is the Hill’s report on the committee findings, with the note that the committee’s assessment, announced in an unclassified summary released today, “represents a direct repudiation of the committee’s counterpart in the House — and of President Trump himself, who has consistently rejected assertions that Moscow sought to bolster his candidacy through its election interference.”

Having caught the news via notifications from Politico and other sources, I looked around for a copy of the report and found it on the committee’s site. I have embedded it below via Scribd so that interested readers can check it out themselves. It is a cursory and conclusory 7-page document that, for some reason, does not show us the beef. It reads like the executive summary of something that must be more substantial, but the evidence supporting the conclusions is missing let alone anything that might tend to belie them.

Ssci Ica Assessment_finaljuly3 by Scott Johnson on Scribd