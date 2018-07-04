Why Do Democrats Hate America?

It is common knowledge that patriotic Americans tend to be Republicans, while unpatriotic Americans tend to be Democrats. According to the latest Gallup poll, the gulf between the parties is widening.

Gallup headlines the fact that only 47% now say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, the lowest total ever recorded. But the partisan divide is stark and, as you can see in this graph, it is getting worse:

The contrast is even greater when liberals are compared with conservatives. Sixty-five percent of conservatives say they are extremely proud to be Americans, almost three times the 23% of liberals who say the same.

As you would expect, the college-educated and the young are the least proud to be Americans. This is the result of a generation of mis-education, in which Howard Zinn has become the #1 guide to American history and Karl Marx is far more widely taught than John Locke. Perhaps the best thing you can do for your offspring is not to send them to college.

Meanwhile, you have to wonder about the future of a party, most of whose members don’t like the country they are trying to take over. Maybe when they have turned the U.S. into Venezuela or Cuba they will be proud to be Americans. Let’s hope they don’t get that opportunity.