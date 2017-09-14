Sanders Admits His Health Plan Will Bankrupt the US

Bernie Sanders’s single-payer health care plan released yesterday offered no cost estimate, and no funding mechanism, though a credible estimate from the Urban Institute of a previous Sanders proposal came in at $32 trillion of new spending for the first ten years.

I suspect that for Sanders, this is a feature and not a bug. Over at Reason, Peter Suderman has done yeoman work in digging up a 1987 event where Sanders admits that Canadian-style single-payer health care would bankrupt the nation. Here—take this in (less than one minute):

Some liberals are pushing back that the entire 38 minute conversation changes the context of this short excerpt, but really, who wants to listen to 38 minutes of Sanders? And it doesn’t change the very curious fact that he talks about how expensive it would be to give everyone a Medicaid card—not Medicare. Seriously? Anyone really want to move to universal Medicaid coverage? I didn’t think so.