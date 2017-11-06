Behind Hillary’s Brazilian Treatment

The conventional wisdom about Donna Brazile’s sensational account of how Hillary Clinton’s mob took over the DNC is that Brazile wants to sell books. I am sure this is true, but it doesn’t exclude a higher purpose: to rid the Democratic Party of Hillary Clinton once and for all.

Think that isn’t necessary after losing to Donald Trump? Think again. It was a virtual certainty that if Hillary had won the election, she’d be planning right now for her re-election in 2020 for a second term. And since she was undoubtedly intending to serve two terms, why not go ahead run again in 2020 anyway? Since she no doubt believes she “won” the 2016 election, it is a mere formality that if she runs again in 2020 she’ll win this time. You can never underestimate the sense of entitlement Hillary Clinton has.

Smart Democrats know she is a disaster. Hence she needs to have a stake driven through her heart, and Brazile is the perfect person to do it.