Did Obamacare Cost Hillary the Election?

Back in 2011 I noted over at National Review the work of three Stanford political scientists who dove deep into the data of the 2010 election to discern the causes of the wave that saw Republicans win 63 House seats from Democrats, when none of the pre-election prediction models forecast that Republicans would come anywhere close to that large a gain. Their article, “The 2010 Elections: Why Did Political Science Forecasts Go Awry?“, concluded that 40 House Democrats lost their seats because of their Yes votes in favor of Obamacare and the Waxman-Markey cap and trade bill to fight global warming climate change.

One of the amusing parts of this study was how the political scientists who predicted only modest losses for Democrats before the 2010 election seemed to have let their own ideological biases affect their findings to some extent. The Stanford authors (who actually lean to the right) noted, “[I]t is clear from the commentary accompanying the forecasts that most of the authors were more concerned about overpredicting the Democratic losses than underpredicting them.” Heh.

But that kind of bias needs to be kept in mind when reading a new paper just out at the Social Science Research Network from two Ohio State political scientists that concludes that the unpopularity of Obamacare may have been the crucial factor in Trump’s victory in the key swing states. And you can tell by the abstract that the authors are not happy about this:

Did Obamacare Implementation Cost Clinton the 2016 Election? Vladimir Kogan, Thomas Wood, Ohio State University Abstract We combine administrative records from the federal health care exchange with aggregate- and individual-level data on vote choice in the 2016 election. We show that personal experiences with the Affordable Care Act informed voting behavior and that these effects could have altered the election outcome in pivotal states, suggesting that Republican efforts to undermine the law’s implementation paid tangible political dividends. We also offer evidence that consumers purchasing coverage through the exchange were sensitive to premium price hikes publicized shortly before the election — despite most receiving a federal tax credit that shielded them from the increases. We attribute this to the design of the HealthCare.gov website, which reduced the salience of federal subsidies and likely made consumers needlessly sensitive to media coverage focusing on rising premiums. Placebo tests using survey responses collected before the premium information became public suggest that these relationships are indeed causal.

The conclusion in the body of the study is more straightforward:

Our estimates provide strong evidence that the implementation of Obamacare may have indeed cost Hillary Clinton the presidency. Of the states in the table, four did not expand Medicaid. In two of those states (Florida and Wisconsin), our estimates predicts that the expansion would have delivered enough Clinton votes to change the winner of the popular vote there, and thus give Clinton an extra 39 electoral votes — one more than would be necessary to win. In addition, some combination of higher exchange enrollment and modestly lower premium growth would have been sufficient to flip the outcome in Michigan, giving Clinton an additional 16 electoral votes.

Some parts of the full study are really fun to ponder, such as this passage: