Maxine Waters Supporters Burn the Flag

The Los Angeles Times offers a somewhat sanitized account of a demonstration that occurred yesterday outside Maxine Waters’s Los Angeles office. It focuses on the fact that a group called the Oath Keepers, described by the Times as “far right,” had scheduled a protest outside Waters’s office, which led counter-protesters supporting Waters, and denouncing President Trump, to show up. The Times reports that “at 1 p.m., police at the protest site said authorities had been in contact with the group [i.e., the Oath Keepers], and it had decided not to come in order to ensure peace.”

The Times offers a generally positive view of the pro-Waters, anti-Trump demonstrators, although it acknowledges that the group burned an American flag:

At one point, counterprotesters pulled a small American flag off of a pickup, doused it in lighter fluid and set it ablaze. The crowd then began chanting, cursing the government and saying, “America was never great.”

The Times story includes a photo and this brief Twitter video of the flag burning:

As so often happens, we can get a more detailed account from the British press, in this case the Daily Mail:

Shocking photographs captured outside the field office show the crowd stomping on the flag before circling around the stars and stripes as they cheer when it erupts into flames.

The Democratic counter protesters were heard chanting as they shouted: ‘This is not the American flag, this is their flag.’ The group had been shouting a slew of other slogans such as ‘black power’ and ‘Resist!’

Many have been appalled that Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have come out of the closet as socialists. They are sometimes referred to as the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. But given recent events, one is entitled to wonder whether there is any wing to the Democratic Party other than the far-left. At yesterday’s Los Angeles rally, some demonstrators carried printed signs produced by a group called RefuseFascism.org:

Who is RefuseFascism.org? It is a Communist organization, according to Wikipedia:

Refuse Fascism was formed by a group of leftists, including the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) after the 2016 election. The RCP has said they issued the call to action which launched the group.

So, to recap: 1) Many Democrats, apparently including the party’s most stalwart supporters, are anti-American. 2) A good number of Democrats are socialists; in fact, but for the DNC having its thumb on the scale, a socialist probably would have won the party’s presidential nomination in 2016. 3) It is fair to wonder how many “socialist” Democrats are Communists who haven’t yet come out of the closet. Only two kinds of socialist governments have ever existed, National Socialist (fascist) and International Socialist (Marxist). Has any reporter ever asked a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist which type of socialism he or she embraces? I don’t think so.

The Democrats aren’t really trying to hide who they are, but the liberal press is doing its best to cover up its party’s extremism.