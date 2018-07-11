Walking with Destiny: A preview

The news is so painfully stupid that I have gone in search of relief. It occurred to me yesterday that the prominent historian Andrew Roberts has a biography of Winston Churchill forthcoming this fall. I thought to look up the publication date — Roberts’s Churchill: Walking with Destiny will be published by Penguin Books on November 9. Looking for the publication date, I also found that Penguin had just posted the 9-minute video of Roberts talking about his interest in Churchill (below). As of this moment it has had 49 views. I offer it to readers who may find it of interest, as I did.
Quotable quote: “He wrote 7.1 million words; he spoke 5.2 million words.”