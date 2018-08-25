Now It’s the Banks

This is an appalling story, if true. And I don’t have any reason to doubt that it is: Visa, Mastercard Block Donations To ‘David Horowitz Freedom Center’ After SPLC Labels Them A Hate Group.

Under pressure from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Visa and Mastercard have blocked donations to the conservative think tank David Horowitz Freedom Center (DHFC) after it was labeled a hate group by the militantly left-leaning watchdog organization. In an email to supporters on Wednesday under the subject “Transaction Denied,” the DHFC announced that at the request of the Southern Poverty Law Center, the two credit card companies will no longer be allowing donations to DHFC. “We’re under attack by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC),” the email begins. “For years, the SPLC has labeled the Freedom Center a hate group and tried to get organizations like Amazon, Facebook and Twitter to ban us and silence our message.” “Yesterday, SPLC finally convinced MasterCard and Visa to cut us off. Now we can’t process donations from any major credit card companies.”

If correct, this is an outrage. The Southern Poverty Law Center is a notorious far-left hate group that was recently held liable for millions of dollars for defaming one of its conservative targets. That organizations like Visa and MasterCard would heed such a disreputable organization is disgusting.

You can see why SPLC targets David Horowitz’s organization here. His principal offense seems to be pointing out that white were lynched by Southern Democrats in the 19th Century, too. SPLC doesn’t deny that this is true, but it is offended by David’s failure to toe the far-left line.

This story is so insane that it is hard to believe that it is correct. Can anyone confirm or rebut it? If it is true that Visa and MasterCard have allowed themselves to be enlisted by far-left voices of totalitarian censorship, they need to hear from thousands of normal Americans.