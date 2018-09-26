A Case of Mistaken Identity?

A few days ago–it seems like a year–there was considerable buzz around the idea that Christine Ford might have described something close to an actual event, but identified the wrong perpetrator. That speculation has since faded. However, within the last two hours the Judiciary Committee put out a statement that summarizes events in the Kavanaugh smear from July 30 to the present. The chronology provides overwhelming evidence of bad faith on the part of the Democratic Senators on the committee, and the lawyers representing the “accusers.”

In the morning I will post the entire chronology, but for now, here are the most intriguing items:

September 24: Committee staff have first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his complaint. He submitted a written statement earlier in the day. September 25: Committee staff have a second interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in the summer of 1982 that is the basis of her allegation. He described his recollection of their interaction in some detail. September 26: Committee staff receives a more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.

***

Committee investigative staff spoke via phone with another man who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of her allegation. He explained his recollection of the details of the encounter.

It will be interesting to see whether one or both of these gentlemen appear at tomorrow’s hearing.