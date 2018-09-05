Ben Sasse for the Win

I wasn’t able to watch all of the Kavanaugh hearing, but I am prepared to give the Power Line award for best opening statement performance to Sen. Ben Sasse, who gave a great statement of the problem of the administrative state, which comprises the breakdown of the separation of powers and the dereliction of the responsibility of Congress to discharge its Article I powers properly. Democrats won’t want to take this on directly, though I do expect at some point a Democrat to cross-examine Kavanaugh on the “Chevron Doctrine,” which never came up before in a Supreme Count confirmation until Neil Gorsuch’s hearings last year.

In any case, it is worth 15 minutes of your life to hear Sen. Sasse (Ph.D, Yale) conduct class in the Senate hearing room: