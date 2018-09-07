Democrats’ Hostility to the Constitution Laid Bare

One of the more revealing moments in the Democrats’ Judiciary Committee clown show was when Kamala Harris sneeringly referred to the Constitution as “that book that you [Judge Kavanaugh] carry.” Harris is her generation’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ridiculously far-left, quite good-looking, and utterly ill-informed.

Here is the exchange:

Of course, as Kavanaugh went on to explain, unenumerated rights are indeed in the “book” for which Harris showed so much contempt. The Ninth Amendment says:

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

The Ninth Amendment was intended to preclude any implication that the Bill of Rights was an exclusive list of rights enjoyed by Americans, so that the government could do anything not specifically barred. But the key word, I think, is “retained.” The Ninth Amendment doesn’t open the door to any bogus “right” judges might dream up to advance a political agenda, centuries after the fact, in derogation of democratically enacted laws.

When liberals like Kamala Harris refer to “the Constitution,” they don’t mean the actual written document–“that book that you carry”–they mean an unrestricted charter that gives liberals the right to rule over the rest of us, via the judiciary. Which, of course, nullifies the whole point of having a written Constitution.

How much of this Kamala Harris understands I don’t know, but the childish leftism that she embodies, along with many others of her party, is one of the greatest threats to our democracy.