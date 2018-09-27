Kavanaugh is killing it [Updated]

Watching Judge Kavanaugh’s statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I think he is killing it. He demonstrates indignation and appropriate emotion, every bit as much as Ford. He has rightly focused his remarks on the game against him played by the Democrats. Here he has nailed it. He called them out in every respect. He omitted only their names, but we know who they are. The truth shall set us free.

Judge Kavanaugh took the opportunity of his statement to defend his life. It took him 35 years to build his reputation. The Democrats have destroyed it. They have taken away a good share of his life. He responded entirely appropriately while proclaiming his innocence of the charge and making out the wrong done to him by the Democrats. He drew on his 1982 calendar to go a long way to refute the allegation raised against him by Christine Blasey Ford. He addressed facts and cited corroborative testimony.

I will add to this post as we get further into the questions and answers.

JOHN adds: I will have more to say later on, but for now: this was Lindsey Graham’s finest hour.