The Babylon Bee bills itself as a Christian satire site. It is quite funny, and this tweet made me laugh out loud:

Mafia Requests To No Longer Be Called 'The Mob' Because Of Negative Association With Political Activistshttps://t.co/k5SIjvqCxi pic.twitter.com/vU1wao1d6V — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 17, 2018

Heh. The Mafia has its faults, but let’s not confuse it with the Democratic Party!