How Far Will Democratic Party Violence Go?

Thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, Democratic Party activists have not yet murdered any Republican politicians. Steve Scalise is still alive, and the Democratic Party press is trying hard to make us forget rabid Democrat James Hodgkinson. But the Democrats’ hysteria over the Supreme Court–which actually has little to do with moderate nominee Brett Kavanaugh–has suffused Washington, D.C. with threats of violence.

The threats were already there, of course. Egged on by Democrats like Maxine Waters and Cory Booker, crazed activists have made it more or less impossible for Republicans to go out in public in Washington. Today, the Democrats mobilized demonstrators in an apparent attempt to intimidate Republican senators into voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. “Demonstrators” have mobbed Republican senators’ offices:

Threats against Republican politicians have become commonplace. Yesterday, Kellie Paul wrote a letter to Cory Booker about his inciting Democratic loyalists to violence:

Sen. Rand Paul’s wife on Wednesday demanded that a Democrat take back his comment encouraging activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople,” and said she now keeps a loaded gun near her bed after Paul was mobbed by protesters this week at an airport. “Preventing someone from moving forward, thrusting your middle finger in their face, screaming vitriol — is this the way to express concern or enact change?” Kelley Paul wrote in an open letter to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., condemning the incident. “Or does it only incite unstable people to violence, making them feel that assaulting a person is somehow politically justifiable?”

She has reason to be concerned; her husband, Senator Rand Paul, suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized after being attacked by a Democrat while mowing his own lawn.

“I would call on you to retract your statement,” Paul said in the letter. “I would call on you to condemn violence, the leaking of elected officials’ personal addresses (our address was leaked from a Senate directory given only to senators), and the intimidation and threats that are being hurled at them and their families.” Paul wrote Wednesday that she and her family had “experienced violence and threats of violence at a horrifying level” over the past 18 months. “I now keep a loaded gun by my bed,” she said. “Our security systems have had to be expanded. I have never felt this way in my life.”

I am sure a lot of Republicans in Washington are upgrading their security systems and making sure they are prepared to defend themselves against crazed Democratic Party activists. This isn’t the America I grew up in, but it is the America we all live in now.

The thing I don’t understand is, why do Democrats like Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, etc., think they are the only ones who can use violence to advance their cause? Do they not understand what a whirlwind they will unleash if they try to use political violence as a path to power?