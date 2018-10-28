The G(r)ift That Keeps on Giving

I’ve been saying for months that Hillary Clinton, now well along in her Gollum-phase-shift craving after The Precious (Oval Office), is itching to run again for President in 2020, and all she needs is the slightest opening to make it happen. Oh please, please, may it be so. . .

Here she starts off saying she doesn’t want to run again. . . and then takes it all back in the 60 seconds that follow. Just watch her to step up as the savior of the Democrats if they do poorly in the midterms, as now appears highly possible. She’ll say it is just like Nixon coming back in 1968.

Oh, wait. . .