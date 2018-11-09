Memo to the Left: You’ll Never Be Sir Roger Scruton Cool

Up in our Picks section we have Douglas Murray writing about the latest politically correct attacks on Roger Scruton (“That’s SIR Roger, to you, buddy!”—ed.). I had been wanting to write about this myself, since I operate on the general theme that Sir Roger is enjoying a slow but steady vindication in his old age. (He just turned 75, he reminded me when I caught up with him in Washington DC a few weeks back—see below).

But why bother. This is following such a dreary and familiar script that it amounts to a chore like taking out the garbage every week to note the continuing intolerance of the “tolerant and civil” left. (Like the Antifa thugs at Tucker Carlson’s house who didn’t get Hillary’s memo that civility was back in fashion once Democrats won an election.)

Better, I think, is to take in this great tweet thread from Brian Miller, and file it under “You Liberals May Be Cool, But You’ll Never Be Sir Roger Scruton Cool.”

Heck, I can do a few more of these myself:

Okay, so this is a little fuzzy. But we were drinking!

