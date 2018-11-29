More Mueller madness

An explosion of what passes for news related to the Mueller Switch Project has appeared in the mainstream media this week. It features Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and President Trump. Insofar as “collusion” with organs of the Russian government in manipulating the 2016 election is concerned, there seems to be no there there.

I should add this related media note. The Guardian entered the scene with a dubious story reporting that Manafort had met several times with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Over at the Federalist Mollie Hemingway draws the moral of the story.

Based on the profusion of stories about Corsi and Stone, I confess. I listened to Sean Hannity talk live with Julian Assange on Hannity’s radio show about his work at Wikileaks during the campaign. I even enjoyed it. Surely this cannot stand.

Trying to understand what it’s all about, I have taken my cues on the substance of the Muller investigation from Andrew McCarthy and two or three other knowledgeable observers with insight and judgment. Yesterday morning Andy appeared for a brief interview on the heavy-breathing Corsi and Stone stories. The video clip is posted here along with a brief story. Host Sandra Smith asked Andy to comment on the news to give us a sense “where all this goes,” as she put it.

“What I get from all of this,” he said as he warmed up, “and I’m coming at this as somebody who has known and respected Bob Mueller and a number of the people on his staff who are very able lawyers, so I want to give this thing the benefit of the doubt.”

The preliminaries out of the way, he recalled, “they were asked to get to the bottom of what Russia did to interfere with the election, which is a worthy cause. But that’s camouflage, it seems to me, for what has become a clown show.”

The first three minutes of the clip are worth hearing out in their entirety. The whole thing, once again, is here. McCarthy elaborates on his thoughts in the new podcast with Rich Lowry that is posted on Stitcher with the title “Where’s the crime?”