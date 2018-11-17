The Week in Pictures: Due Process Edition

What do the extended election “recounts,” the Michael Avenatti arrest, and Betsy DeVos’s revisions to Title IX have in common? Due process of law, that’s what. For liberals, “due process” is a euphemism for “we win.” They’re for it when it favors them, and against it when it disfavors them. Hence the “believe all women” standard for Brett Kavanaugh and campus sexual assault accusers, and “count all the [phony] votes” for elections where Democrats are losing. (Add in Jim Acosta’s due process right to be a boorish twit.)
