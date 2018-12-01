Posted on December 1, 2018 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Waiting Game Edition

I think the election is finally over—or are Democrats still finding “lost” votes underneath couch cushions in Florida and California??—and while most of us are looking ahead now to the holiday season, liberals and the media are looking forward to the celebration of their secular Lord and Savior and Messiah, Saint Robert Mueller. While the chimney stocking named “Collusion” looks to end up with a lump of coal, Dancer and Prancer (Jerrold Nadler and Maxine Waters) are are gearing up for the 12 days of Mueller.

Wouldn’t that be the most fun day ever?

Headlines of the week:

I”m sure Robert Ballard will want to get right on this.

And this woman is my new hero.

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line