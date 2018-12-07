This Week’s Biggest Twits on Twitter

Everyone knows Twitter is an abyss, but some people abuse the privilege and have clearly been working overtime this week. Like this:

John Dingell in a “hipster” coffee shop? More likely a hip-replacement coffee shop. I’m sure he just misheard.

Twitter is the perfect medium for romper-room socialism:

Oh please, please propose a wealth tax for New York City! I suspect that eight of the ten richest people in New York City are liberal Democrats. It would serve them right.

But unquestionably the winner for the biggest Twitter twit of the week goes to . . . PETA:

Excuse me, I need to go eat some bacon to recover from this idiocy.