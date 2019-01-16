Gillette’s Razor—and Occam’s

You’ve heard of Occam’s Razor—that the simplest explanation is usually the correct one. Well now behold Gillette’s Razor—the simplest explanation for it being that Gillette’s ad agency has been taken over by the Oberlin College gender studies department. (Hat tip: Christina Hoff Sommers.)

I guess Gillette thinks that, among other things, men shouldn’t “objectify” women. Like this for example:

It’s almost as though Gillette was sitting around asking, “How can we get into Power Line’s ‘Week in Pictures’?” Nice try, but they need to sport long straight razors if they’re not going to be packing heat. But maybe if they start a “Miss Gillette” pageant John will cover it here.