Mid-Week in Pictures: It’s the Chuck & Nancy Show!

One thing where you’d think Democrats would get consistently good advice and help from Hollywood and their media pals is about doing TV. Think of Don Hewitt touching up JFK’s makeup for the Nixon-Kennedy debates in 1960, or how the Bloodworth-Thomases helped stage Bill Clinton. I imagine the Hollywood/media glitterati were cringing last night at the Schumer-Pelosi response to Trump. Jeff Greenfield said they looked like they had been embalmed. Lots of people said you expected that at any moment they were going to burst into, “Live from New York! It’s Saturday Night!” (I imagine the SNL writers are working overtime on this week’s open at this moment.) The only thing missing was Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin. Judge for yourself, and then enjoy the meme-slide.

And finally. . .

Sorry, I can’t. I just can’t. It would be wrong to juxtapose a worthy empowered feminist with Pelosi and Schumer. Our gun models deserve better.