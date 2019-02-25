For You, AOC, the Answer Is No

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, God’s gift to conservatives, is at it again. The Valley Girl socialist says, like, it may not be OK to have children, because, like, the planet is doomed:

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested on Sunday night that people should consider not having children due to climate change because there is a “scientific consensus” that life will be hard for kids. “Our planet is going to hit disaster if we don’t turn this ship around and so it’s basically like, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” Ocasio-Cortez said while chopping up food in her kitchen during an Instagram live video. “And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, ‘Is it okay to still have children?'”

She raises a great question. Are you listening, fellow socialists?

Ocasio-Cortez criticized Senator Dianne Feinstein for not genuflecting before a group of ignorant children:

“This idea that ‘I’ve been working on this for x-amount of years,’ um, it’s like not good enough,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Like, we need a universal sense of urgency, and people are like trying to introduce watered-down proposals that are frankly going to kill us. A lack of urgency is going to kill us.”

You’re going to kill us, Alexandria. With laughter.

Meanwhile, the American Action Forum announced that Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Socialism would cost between $51 trillion and $93 trillion to implement, over 10 years. The American Action Forum is credible because it is run by economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who formerly directed the Congressional Budget Office.

I haven’t studied the AAF report and don’t know whether those numbers are right or not, assuming Green New Deal Socialism is a coherent enough program to be implemented. But they are certainly plausible. My organization, Center of the American Experiment, is about to unveil an exhaustive study that shows achieving a 50% “renewable” target in Minnesota would cost $80 billion. And a 50% goal, unlike the Green New Deal Socialism, is actually achievable. Although it requires increasing our reliance on fossil fuels, specifically natural gas, so there’s that.

Those many trillions of dollars are your money, of course. If the AAF report is correct, the Green New Deal Socialism would bankrupt pretty much every family in the United States. Nevertheless, most Democratic presidential candidates have embraced it. Kamala Harris, the New York Times candidate for president, said, “It’s not about a cost. It’s about an investment.” Liberals like to call government expenditures “investments.” Unlike those who work in the private sector, they never have to worry about whether “investments” are profitable or not.

All in all, it has been a tough day for the Left.