Leftist Hate Projection

The left would have you believe that America is a sea of hate from deplorable Trump voters, and on campus especially we hear endlessly that dissent from the party line is “literal” violence to vulnerable peoples. Strangely, actual violence on campuses (and elsewhere) seems to be the monopoly of the left. Such as this incident at Berkeley today, where a student with a table on Sproul Plaza promoting Turning Point USA was assaulted. Notice that the leftist thug says the Turning Point person is “promoting violence,” while he is the only one throwing punches.

I wasn’t on campus today (luckily for that thug, or I might well have dished him some of his own strokes), and while I don’t know the student who was assaulted (Hayden Williams), but I do know a couple of students who were present.

The Berkeley administration is correctly and promptly saying this is intolerable and that it intends to identify and charge the offender. It is not yet known whether this person is a student, though the backpack would seem to indicate that he might be, and identifying him from this video shouldn’t be difficult. (The Berkeley police are said to be investigating.) If he is a student, he should be expelled from the university forthwith. It is clearly not a “safe space” for anyone with him around.

This is hardly a unique occurrence. The Berkeley College Republicans often have a table out on Sproul Plaza, where they are frequently spit on, have their signs and printed material ripped up, and are subject to loads of verbal abuse. But as conservatives are made of tougher stuff, they roll with it rather than demanding a “safe space.”