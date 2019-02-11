Phonies on parade

The defining characteristic of the Democratic presidential field in its current configuration is the phoniness of the candidates. This characteristic is shared by all of the major entrants. Consider:

Elizabeth Warren claimed to be an Indian. She isn’t.

Kamala Harris claims to have been a “progressive prosecutor.” She wasn’t.

Amy Klobuchar holds herself out as “Minnesota Nice.” She isn’t.

Klobuchar’s mistreatment of staff members is legendary. In 2015, Harry Reid, then the Senate Majority Leader, felt the need to counsel Ms. Nice about it.

Kirsten Gillibrand posed as a moderate throughout her time as a congresswoman from a moderate to conservative district in upstate New York. Once elected to the Senate, she abandoned moderation. Now, it’s nearly impossible to get to her left.

Cory Booker is a fabulist. He used an imaginary friend — “T-Bone” — to tell self-serving stories in furtherance of his image. During his Spartacus moment, Booker bragged about risking expulsion from the Senate for violating the rule on publicly discussing classified documents. But the document in question had been declassified and, in any event, didn’t say what Booker claimed it said.

Other serious candidates almost certainly will enter the Democratic race. Some will be phonies.

However, there is one potential entrant who is not susceptible to this charge. With Bernie Sanders, what you see is what you get. He’s the real deal.

Sanders is not a Democrat. It figures.