I don’t think we have commented on Joe Biden’s disgraceful performance at the Munich Security Conference yesterday. I haven’t seen a full transcript of his remarks, but he delivered a partisan stump speech to an audience of European leaders. It consisted largely of an attack on the President of the United States. I’m so old, I can remember when that was considered bad form.

Speaking on German soil 75 years after the U.S. and its allies prepared for D-Day, Joe Biden described America as “an embarrassment” and its trade policies “self-defeating.” “The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” the former vice president and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the Munich Security Conference.

Well, Joe, at least they aren’t putting them in cages like they did when you were the Vice President.

“The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”

That’s a terrible thing to say about your country. But the feeling is mutual, Joe: the country thinks you are an embarrassment, too.

Of course, the European elites lap this sort of thing up. But a former Vice President should be above pandering to their anti-American prejudices. Even if he is Joe Biden.