An intelligence failure

Appearing on MSNBC a little over two weeks ago, former Obama administration CIA Director John Brennan foresaw a raft of indictments coming out of the heart of Robert Mueller’s investigation. From his position of service at the top of the Obama administration, Brennan was of course a key participant in the peddling of alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Since his departure from office, Brennan has revealed himself as a rabid left-wing partisan. In the video below, Brennan seems to be salivating over the prospect of the indictments he envisioned.

Obama knew how to pick ’em. He didn’t have to fight rearguard battles with the senior officers of his own administration or others in the federal bureaucracy.

Via Chuck Ross/Daily/Caller and Ian Schwartz/RealClearPolitics.