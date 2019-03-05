Brexit, The Musical

We have Hamilton, the musical, but the British now have its, um, very rough (strong language warning!) equivalent about Brexit. I think the continuing clown show within the British government over Brexit is one of the key stories of our time, and the outcome, like the 2016 vote itself, contains significant meaning for the United States, for the question of Brexit is the same as the question with Trump: Are the people still sovereign?

I’m willing to relax our usual language standards (besides, the f-bomb sounds so much more posh with a British accent, like most things) because the overall presentation here is so good: