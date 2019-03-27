Democrats Punt on the Green New Deal

To say that it has been a tough week for the Democratic Party is an understatement. Yesterday Mitch McConnell obliged grandstanding Democrats by bringing the Green New Deal resolution up for a vote in the Senate. The Democrats regarded this as a dirty trick, evidently because they do not intend their policy proposals to be taken seriously.

The Senate vote was 57-0 against the Green New Deal. Almost all Senate Democrats voted “present,” taking a leaf from the Obama playbook. The six senators who are running for president–Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand–all co-sponsored the Green New Deal resolution, yet all voted “present.” All Republican senators voted against the resolution, joined by Democrats Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Doug Jones and Angus King.

The Democrats are coming in for a lot of well-deserved ridicule. Fir example:

I don’t know how I’m supposed to tell my 8 year old Minerva that Democrats today had a chance to save our planet and her future. And now instead her future will be drinking motor oil. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2019



Also this:

Booker compared the Green New Deal to fighting the Nazis. Gillibrand compared it to the moon landing. Harris called it “sound & important.” Klobuchar called it “aspirational.” But given the chance to vote on it, they all courageously voted: “Present!”https://t.co/MUc6O94gJD — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 27, 2019



Yesterday’s vote reminds one of when the Senate voted 95-0 against the original anti-global warming measure, the Kyoto protocol. Al Gore famously was among those who voted no.

Was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, principal author of the bill to kill the cows, ban air travel and abolish the automobile, outraged by her fellow Democrats’ failure of will? Of course not. She is as much a phony as the rest of them. She denounced the Senate’s holding a vote on her resolution as “a disgrace.”

There are several serious problems with global warming alarmism. One of them is the disconnect between the problem, as described by alarmists, and their proposed solutions. That is, if you believe the models’ projections, the measures they support will do virtually nothing to avert catastrophic warming. If you believe the models, the Green New Deal doesn’t go anywhere near far enough. If the models are right (they aren’t, they absurdly overstate the importance of CO2, as has been proved by observation) the United States could cease to exist and it wouldn’t make much difference. In order to save the Earth–if the alarmists’ models are correct–something must be done about India and China, where hundreds of coal-fired power plants are now under construction.

If the Democrats really believed that climate change is an existential threat to the planet, they would advocate invading China and India in order to destroy their power plants (and, I suppose, murder their cows and force them to stop driving cars). Or perhaps the coal-fired plants could merely be bombed from the air. But the Democrats don’t advocate these measures. Climate change alarmism is a joke. It exists only for purposes of domestic politics, and as an excuse to feather the nests of “green” entrepreneurs who support the Democratic Party.