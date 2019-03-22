It’s Official—Moore Power to the Fed!

Trump announced the following big news this morning:

As it happens, I was with Steve Moore most of the day yesterday at an undisclosed East Coast location, talking of many things, but high among them how much fun it was going to be to watch the left freak out over his nomination. I said I hoped the announcement would be delayed long enough for the NSA to set up a webcam in Paul Krugman’s office to see his reaction. I was not disappointed!

Twitter is already ablaze with lots of thoughtful notes like this one:

Stay tuned for updates. I’m sure to have a lot of them, as an ex-officio member of the Rapid Response Team.

P.S. Yes, I have sent in a request that the SPCA conduct a welfare check on Krugman’s cats.