Omar Headlines for CAIR

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is, like al Qaeda and Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR masquerades as a civil rights organization, but is actually a supporter of terrorism, as was demonstrated in the Holy Land Foundation case, where CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator. CAIR is also viciously anti-Israel and anti-Semitic:

CAIR has a long record of anti-Israel activity. Its leadership has accused Israel of being a racist state engaged in genocide and Israel supporters in the U.S. of promoting “a culture of hostility towards Islam.” Its chapters partner with various anti-Israel groups that seek to isolate and demonize the Jewish State.

CAIR also advocates for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) of Israel as a challenge “against one of the greatest forms of injustice in our time – Apartheid.”

CAIR senior staff members have often promoted the anti-Semitic canard that an Israeli lobby controls the U.S. government. Executive Director Nihad Awad wrote in Arabic on his Twitter account on October 14, 2014 that the U.S. government would recognize the State of Palestine when “America, itself, is free from the influence of the pro-Israel lobby.” … Other CAIR leaders have openly compared Israelis to Nazis.

CAIR also helped establish and fund InFocus News, an Anaheim, California-based monthly that published anti-Semitic articles and cartoons, as well as content expressing support for terrorist groups.

Much more at the link, but you get the drift. Those bigoted views have been in the news lately because they are espoused by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. So it should be no surprise that on March 23, Omar will headline a fundraiser for CAIR’s Los Angeles branch:

CAIR-LA is honored to have Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as the featured speaker for the 4th Annual Valley Banquet.

No doubt Ms. Omar will receive an enthusiastic reception.

CAIR does not admit, of course, that it is a terrorist-supporting organization, and it downplays its relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood. But its own self-description exemplifies the whiny victim mentality that Ilhan Omar–for whom coming to America from a refugee camp in Kenya was better than winning the lottery–consistently displays:

CAIR was founded in 1994 in response to growing anti-Muslim discrimination and Islamophobia across the nation. At that time, American Muslims increasingly found themselves the innocent targets of prejudice and hate, and the need for an organization that could speak to the unique position of Muslims in America became apparent.

Ilhan Omar will fit right in at the CAIR banquet.