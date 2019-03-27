Pompeo feeling it at AIPAC

If you’re an American supporter of Israel, these are the good old days. We have to deal with the resurgence of anti-Semitism on the left among Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and the regressive left, but the Trump administration represents a new level of American support of Israel’s cause.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only on board with the critical elements of the administration’s support, he obviously feels it at deep level. He put it all on display in his 18-minute speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference under way in Washington. The annual conference brought 18,000 American supporters of Israel to town.

On Monday Pompeo delivered a heartfelt speech expressing the administration’s support of Israel. The State Department has posted a transcript of the speech. Pompeo even delivered a powerful condemnation of the resurgence of anti-Semitism among Omar and her friends on the regressive left. The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo focused on this thread of Pompeo’s speech.

The Times of Israel reported on the speech here and posted the video below. The video is must viewing.

Quotable quote: “So, friends, let me go on record: Anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.”