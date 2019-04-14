Christie Tells It Like It Is

Chris Christie’s public career has had its ups and downs, but at his best he has brought clarity to a number of issues. On Fox Radio with Brian Kilmeade, he said what he thought about Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

“As somebody who had my wife two blocks away from the World Trade Center that day, my brother on the floor of the New York Stock exchange, and a number of people in our local parish here who passed away, a murder occurred,” Christie said on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio.

“Multiple murders occurred, 2,900 murders occurred on that day by radical Islamic terrorists and that’s the way it should always be spoken about to honor those victims and this woman is completely – let’s put aside her religion for the moment – as a public servant, she’s off her rocker to be describing it that way and it’s a disgrace, it’s a disgrace to anyone in her congressional district who voted for her.”

***

Christie also referred to Dem. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defended Omar by quoting a passage about the Holocaust as a “joke” who will soon be “an asterisk” in history.

“This is the problem with people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They like to talk a lot, but they don’t want to be held responsible for anything they say…