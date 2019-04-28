Kudos to Dame Emma

Having gone to the trouble of selecting a Grand Champion Carbonator of 2019 for his Earth Week Challenge, Iowahawk deserves all the attention he can get for the work performed. It can’t have been easy to have found such a deserving winner among all the contenders. Hats off to the British actress Emma Thompson.
Dame Emma Thompson, for her 5,400 mile private jet joyride to London to join the Extinction Rebellion climate protest! Nice job, Emma! Move a few Oscars on your mantle to make room for your most prestigious award yet!https://t.co/YiO3Nnu0Iv
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 27, 2019