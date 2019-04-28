Posted on April 28, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Climate

Kudos to Dame Emma

Having gone to the trouble of selecting a Grand Champion Carbonator of 2019 for his Earth Week Challenge, Iowahawk deserves all the attention he can get for the work performed. It can’t have been easy to have found such a deserving winner among all the contenders. Hats off to the British actress Emma Thompson.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.

