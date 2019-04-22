Microsoft Confuses the Workplace with a Wokeplace

As has been obvious for some time now, “diversity” is an Orwellian term that means everyone looks different, but thinks the same. The enforced narrow conformity of the diversicrats cannot survive the real world for very long (college campuses, being insulated from reality, are another matter), and sure enough, it appears that James Damore, the software engineer fired from Google for doubleplusungoodwrongthink about diversity, will have to share his cell at the Diversity Re-Education Kamp (DREK for short) with some renegade anti-social criminals at Microsoft.

Yahoo news reports:

Some Microsoft employees are openly questioning whether diversity is important, in a lengthy discussion on an internal online messaging board meant for communicating with CEO Satya Nadella. Two posts on the board criticizing Microsoft diversity initiatives as “discriminatory hiring” and suggesting that women are less suited for engineering roles have elicited more than 800 comments, both affirming and criticizing the viewpoints, multiple Microsoft employees have told Quartz. The posts were written by a female Microsoft program manager. Quartz reached out to her directly for comment, and isn’t making her name public at this point, pending her response.

Like Damore, this person’s identity won’t be secret for long, and if this person were male, I have little doubt the person would suffer the same fate as Damore. It will admittedly be awkward for Microsoft to fire a woman for dissenting on diversity, because only white males are supposed to have such retrograde views, but are expected to keep them to themselves. But the pressure from the company’s internal wokerati will be intense, and I suspect this woman will want to leave the company before long if she isn’t fired.

Here’s a long excerpt from the woman’s original bulletin board posting:

“Because women used to be actively prohibited from full-time employment many decades ago, there is now the misguided belief that women SHOULD work, and if women AREN’T working, there’s something wrong…. Many women simply aren’t cut out for the corporate rat race, so to speak, and that’s not because of ‘the patriarchy,’ it’s because men and women aren’t identical, and women are much more inclined to gain fulfillment elsewhere.” “We still lack any empirical evidence that the demographic distribution in tech is rationally and logically detrimental to the success of the business in this industry….We have a plethora of data available that demonstrate women are less likely to be interested in engineering AT ALL than men, and it’s not because of any *ism or *phobia or ‘unconscious bias’- it’s because men and women think very differently from each other, and the specific types of thought process and problem solving required for engineering of all kinds (software or otherwise) are simply less prevalent among women. This is an established fact. However, this established fact makes people very uncomfortable, because it suggests that the gender distribution in engineering might not actually be a problem (and thus women can no longer bleat about being victims of sexism in the workplace), these facts are ignored in favor of meaningless platitudes our SLT [senior leadership team] continues to shove down our throats – e.g. ‘We’re not doing enough’ and ‘we clearly have a long way to go.’” “We MUST immediately cease the practice of attaching financial incentives and performance metrics to ‘diversity hiring’ – as long as we give more money and higher annual reviews explicitly for NOT hiring/promoting white men and Asians, this will continue to be a serious problem at the company.”

Naturally this isn’t going down well with Microsoft’s diversicrats. This is clear from the last paragraph of the Yahoo story:

“HR isn’t trying to enforce the inclusive culture that they’re talking about,” one Microsoft employee who read the latest posts by the program manager and responses to them told Quartz. “HR, Satya, all the leadership are sending out emails that they want to have an inclusive culture, but they’re not willing to take any action other than talk about it,” they said. “They allow people to post these damaging, stereotypical things about women and minorities, and they do nothing about it.”

In other words, where are the censors? We can’t have acts of free expression like this at Microsoft! Such is the world of people who are intent on making the workplace into a wokeplace.