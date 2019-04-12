Where to Put Illegal Immigrants

The Democratic Party has come out against the rule of law and in favor of illegal immigration. Opposing open borders, Democrats say, is immoral. OK, fine–where are the tens of millions of people who would like to move here from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and so on going to go? Liberals imagine them inhabiting places where they don’t live. Flyoverland.

I have a good friend and frequent email correspondent who has been on this issue for quite a while. This comes from one missive written several years ago, but there have been others to the same effect. These numbers frame the issue:

Without the immigration increase from 1965 to the present, total population today [2015] would be what it was in 1990: 250 million, rather than 320 million. [The Pew Foundation’s] projection, based on current trends, is for a population of 441 million in 50 years. This has to be extremely conservative: it is a compound growth rate of only 5/8 of 1%. The actual population growth rate over the past 25 years has been 1%, overwhelmingly, as the Report shows, from immigration. If the growth rate over the next 50 years is midway between these two rates, about 7/8 of 1%, then the population impact is that much greater, to a total of 500 million! If the growth rate simply matches the immigration driven growth rate of the recent past, population in 2065 would be 535 million. And this assumes no Gang of Eight immigration “reform” which would essentially double current levels of immigration. Add another 50 million, more or less. At a minimum, over my children’s lifetime, the immigration celebrationists are planning on adding a minimum of 120 million in increased population — the entire population of the United States in 1920! More likely, the increase is in the vicinity of 180 million, the entire population of the United States just before the disastrous 1965 Act!!

So where will all these many millions of people go? My friend had a suggestion:

Where do they suppose we are going to put the equivalent of the entire population of the U.S. as of 1960 between now and 2065? Next to where they live? In the Hamptons, perhaps? Or Marin County, California? Maybe the pristine little New England towns in the suburbs of Boston? Montgomery County, MD? Westchester County, anyone? How about Martha’s Vineyard or Hyannisport? Plenty of room! Actually, Madeline Albright smugly pointed out that from her airplane window, flying coast to coast, she could see that there was lots of room — in the Midwest! Plenty of space for another 150 million or so, right there! Hey!…isn’t that where you live?!!!

Indeed. Today, President Trump echoed my friend’s suggestion that illegal immigrants should be located where the liberals who want millions of them live:

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019



Heh. Did that make the Democrats happy? Of course not! They reacted with fury to the idea that the many millions of illegal immigrants–illegal voters, one might say–whom they want to import into the U.S. might actually live near them. But isn’t that precisely what a sanctuary city is for?

Democrats were, naturally, outraged. This is, as people used to say, a teachable moment.