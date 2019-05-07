CRB: True believers

We continue our preview of the new (Spring) issue of the Claremont Review of Books hot off the press. It went into the mail on Monday and is accessible online to subscribers now. Buy an annual subscription including immediate online access here for the modest price of $19.95. If you love trustworthy essays on, and reviews of books about, politics, history, literature and culture, the CRB may be for you.

In the second of the pieces that I picked to preview for Power Line readers, we have Andrew Ferguson reviewing West Wingers: Stories from the Dream Chasers, Change Makers, and Hope Creators Inside the Obama White House. The book is a compilation of brief essays and reminiscences from 18 Obama staffers. Ferguson is a biting and humorous writer — qualities on display in this review — but he is more than fair to this book. I picked Ferguson’s review — “True believers” — for your entertainment value before we get back to business tomorrow. It is also a preview of coming attractions for the time a Democrat next takes the presidency. This is a book “about the people who were drawn to [Obama] and saw in him a kind of secular savior.”