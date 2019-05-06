Ilhan Weighs In On Gaza [Updated]

Ilhan Omar, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee, weighed in on the violence perpetrated by Hamas over the last week, tweeting to her one million followers:

How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends? The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 5, 2019



To which a number of more rational observers have responded:

Agreed @IlhanMN so what should be done about Hamas? They are the ones behind all of this. https://t.co/9k5OwzSiiB — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 6, 2019

Gaza is not occupied. Israel withdrew. Gaza’s Palestinian leaders then burned synagogues and greenhouses full of food. Its leaders are terrorists who have attacked Israelis and Egyptians. The problem is not Israel. The problem is terrorists, and their supporters, like @IlhanMN. https://t.co/xxNisKp5sG — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 6, 2019

Gaza is occupied by Hamas, not Israel. Hamas is funded by Iran and works against the interest of Palestinians. It terrorizes the Gaza population and shoots rockets into civilian areas of Israel. You seem to be an apologist for Hamas. Hope I’m wrong. #SaveGazaFromHamas — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) May 6, 2019

The people that can stop this are on your speed dial. Stop bitching & do something about it or STFU — tjking (@tjking) May 6, 2019

UPDATE: Liz Cheney also responds to Omar: