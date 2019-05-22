Ocasio-Cortez Finally Says Something Sensible

She’s against cauliflower. Not for the good reason that it tastes bad, but because it represents a “colonial approach” in the context of urban community gardens. Crops like plantains and yucca are much less colonialist. This is purely for entertainment value:

I would love to hear Ms. Ocasio-Cortez expound on the relationship between a colonial approach to vegetables on the one hand, and the evils of cultural appropriation on the other. It gives me a headache just thinking about it.

STEVE dissents: Now hold on just a minute! Both you and AOC are being unjust to cauliflower. If you smother it with enough melted Velveeta cheese, and then sprinkle it liberally with bacon bits, it’s half-edible! It’s not like it is broccoli or something truly vile.