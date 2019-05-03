Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll perceives that THINGS ARE NOT ALWAYS WHAT THEY SEEM! She writes:

So we just had Passover, right? And we went through five boxes of matzo. I make a dish that is kind of like a Passover Lasagna with the matzo playing (badly) the role of the pasta in the layered chicken-mushroom-egg dish. This requires me to break the matzo into various sizes in order to fit in the dish. No problem. Matzo is literally FILLED with little perforations. Ah, but not so fast. For whatever reason, it will never break ON the perforation, no matter what. Because things are not always what they seem. At least, it triggered the theme for this column.

Some comic or pundit many years ago said that if a Martian visited our planet and observed people walking their dogs, that the Martian would conclude that Earth had a race of princely four-legged creatures who kept two-legged slaves whose purpose was to pick up their excrement by hand and deposit it in little bags. To keep the two-legged pooper-scoopers from running off, they were tethered to their masters by long leashes. Anyone who has ever been or known a dog owner would acknowledge that the mistaken characterization of who was slave and who was master was not all that far off the mark.

I was put in mind of that little quip last summer when we visited our investment entity on a very hot day in Arizona. (Def.: any day from mid-April through the end of October). Every millionaire or “many-thousandaire” geezer visiting his or her investments was dressed in large plaid shorts or “breathable” fabric sweat pants, while the attractive young employees of the firm, from receptionists to advisors, were decked out in lovely suits and ties, or high heels and sleek dresses. It made me laugh out loud. Here is someone in an Armani suit; there is someone in a Spring Training t-shirt and SteinMart shorts. See if you can identify the one who has the most money!

Because things are not always what they seem!

For another example, you might think that the New York Yankees – who came very late to the party of putting black people in their precious pinstripes – were incensed about racism wherever it might rear its ugly head, even 80 years ago. But no.

The disgrace of the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Flyers in attacking a dead war bond-raising icon for a stupid song she sang in 1930 has been dealt with brilliantly by both John Hinderaker and dozens of astute commenters who made the point that neither sports club gives a rat’s patootie that Kate Smith covered an obscure song about “darkies,” a song the black Communist activist Paul Robeson also covered. What they really hate in their heart of hearts are both America and worshipping God in more or less equal portions.

The tedious “racism” charge, routinely flung like poo in a zoo, provides cover for all manner of authoritarian evil just as “anti-Zionism” provides cover for acceptable – yea, mandatory in Leftist circles — hatred of Jews. It’s as transparent as Mitt Romney’s insane jealousy that Trump accomplished what Mitt could not – winning the Presidency.

I cannot say as the late opera diva Edith Piaf allegedly said near the end of her life, “Je ne regrette rien” – I regret nothing.” I regret several times that I hurt people’s feelings or failed to be my best self. And I wish I could get a do-over on my youthful commitment to leftist idiocy. But one thing I REALLY regret is voting for both John McCain and Mitt Romney. Not that their opponents were preferable. At the time I understood the simple concept of a “binary” choice and did what I could to prevent Obama’s reign. Neither vote mattered a fig; I should have just stayed home. And it all turned out EXACTLY as I had expected.

I keep thinking that at 72, I have had all the naiveté beaten out of me by the disappointing behavior of some of my fellow humans. A friend of mine once said that a “cynic” is really just a severely disappointed idealist. Because, on some level, I must still expect that people will act with a modicum of decency and integrity. When John McCain CAMPAIGNED on repealing Obamacare and then delivered the death blow personally to its repeal, with such evident glee at stabbing President Trump in the back, I can honestly say I was surprised. As the old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me 500 times, it’s entirely possible that I am an idiot.” (Or words to that effect.)

And the unseemly and absurd attack on our beleaguered President by Migrant Mitt with his Carpetbag makes me deeply sorry that I defended him, gave him money, and voted for him. With Arizona’s Dynamic Duo of Depressing Divas, Flake and McCain, gone, and even Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham playing shocking heroic roles in the Kavanaugh hearings, there was clearly an opening for Nauseating GOP Turncoat.

Congratulations, Mr. Romney. I think you will beat out even John Kasich for the prize, and that’s a pretty high bar. You do know, don’t you Mitt, that you will NEVER be President? NEVER. I mean, like, AFTER Hillary. Who will also never be President. The Trump base loathes you, as well we should, and Democrats, who will laud you as “Maverick 2.0” when you are attacking conservatives, will never vote for a rich white Mormon man who isn’t at least a transgender communist. Probably by 2024 even declaring that you are moving to Dearborn, converting to Islam, and have always been a woman could not save you. Remember when you were a dog-torturer, unlicensed 14-year-old barber who cut a (maybe) gay guy’s hair? Oh, and also gave that woman cancer on purpose? That’s just their warm-up act.

So all this narcissistic psychodrama will do you no good. Just stop with the daily flagrant attacks on decency. You met with a “Palestinian” in the Middle East, but not Netanyahu? The rules for this blog prevent me from adequately expressing my dismay. Just think “Robert DeNiro at the Oscars” and then pretend you’re not a losing loser who lost and sub in your name for the President’s and you’ll be in the ballpark.