A Laffer Curve the Media Can’t Hit

The White House has announced that President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Arthur Laffer, one of the principal pioneers of supply-side economics. Naturally the usual suspects are upset, like the Washington Post and Slate, both of whom offer up some of their best ventriloquist journalism:

The so-called “mainstream” of the economics profession will never forgive Laffer (and his precursors and collaborators such as Robert Mundell and Jude Wanniski) for the temerity of suggesting that maybe cutting taxes is a good idea, and moreover, for being persuasive about it.

I think I can fix these headlines. How about this for a more accuracy:

Trump Recognizes Arthur Laffer for His Contributions to Growth and Prosperity: Paul Krugman Hardest Hit.

In fact, shouldn’t someone call the NY police to do a welfare check on Krugman and his cat?

Chaser—this pic is a little fuzzy, but I’ll take it: