Oberlin Hunkers Down

This is a screen shot of Oberlin’s Twitter account. I assume that the account has been taken private within the last few days as a result of reaction Oberlin was getting to the jury verdicts against it in the Gibson’s case. Click to enlarge:

There is a certain irony in the text: “Think one person can change the world? So do we. Maintained by the Oberlin College Office of Communications.” Perhaps the one person was Allyn Gibson. And for the moment, at least, Oberlin’s Office of Communications appears to be out of the communications business.