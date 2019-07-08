Birds of a Feather

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been in England, and on July 2 he tweeted his admiration for notorious anti-Semite, terrorist sympathizer and socialist, Jeremy Corbyn:

Awesome day in London, especially meeting with Rt. Hon. Jeremy Corbyn – a true grassroots organizer. pic.twitter.com/Jl6HhyVNxY — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 2, 2019



A “true grassroots organizer”? That’s one way to look at it, I suppose. But Corbyn’s leadership has Labour at a low ebb, outnumbered in Parliament by the Conservatives, 312-247. Nevertheless, America’s hard leftists seem willing to follow Britain’s hard leftists into the political desert.

British leftists tweeted their admiration for Ellison, too:

Insightful discussion with @keithellison, Attorney General of Minnesota, on fighting inequality & taking on Trump’s politics of scapegoating and prejudice. Movements backing @BernieSanders in the USA and @jeremycorbyn here are part of the same struggle for the many not the few! pic.twitter.com/hzR3l7tPtD — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) July 4, 2019



Actually, it is the many who are benefiting from President Trump’s policies, with record employment and rising wages, especially for minorities and lower wage earners. But leftists never let facts get in the way of ideology.

Via the Minnesota Sun.