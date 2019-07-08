Posted on July 8, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Keith Ellison, Leftism

Birds of a Feather

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been in England, and on July 2 he tweeted his admiration for notorious anti-Semite, terrorist sympathizer and socialist, Jeremy Corbyn:


A “true grassroots organizer”? That’s one way to look at it, I suppose. But Corbyn’s leadership has Labour at a low ebb, outnumbered in Parliament by the Conservatives, 312-247. Nevertheless, America’s hard leftists seem willing to follow Britain’s hard leftists into the political desert.

British leftists tweeted their admiration for Ellison, too:


Actually, it is the many who are benefiting from President Trump’s policies, with record employment and rising wages, especially for minorities and lower wage earners. But leftists never let facts get in the way of ideology.

Via the Minnesota Sun.

Responses

